Who would steal from a baby’s grave plot? You won’t believe this video

Posted 6:19 pm, April 23, 2014, by , Updated at 08:43PM, April 23, 2014
ONTARIO, OHIO (WITI) — Who would steal from a baby? Better yet, who would steal from a baby who has lost his life?

FOX6’s sister station, FOX8 in Cleveland says surveillance cameras have finally captured at least one of the individuals responsible for stealing from a 14-month-old baby boy’s grave plot.

Ontario, Ohio police say items started to disappear from Hayden “Tank” Cole Sheridan’s grave plot after his death in 2007.

FOX8 reports the items stolen included things like toys and solar night lights.

The boy’s parents finally went to police about the thefts in 2012 — and a surveillance camera was set up.

But a clear picture of a suspect was never caught — until April 19, 2014.

11 comments

  • Jenna

    Staged. She looks right at the camera in the beginning, and mouths something. Probably, “are you recording yet?”

  • laura

    Its so sad when things gets taken from adults and childrens graves when people do that I hope they’re arrested and have to pay a very hefty fine and I say they must pay greatly for things that wasn’t taken from they’re loved ones graves sites.

  • D

    I worked at a cemetery, and unfortunately we hd to clean up these things after awhile. Its sad, and we respected the grief of love ones but you cant leave things all over for extene periods or it would
    become trashy
    Of course, maintanence is different than theft.

  • Lauren

    Things from my son’s grave have gone missing too. When we asked the cemetary about it, they told us there was nothing they could do. It was possible if we didnt pick up the items within a certain time period they were thrown out. (We usually go back to get the items with in a few days to a week) Still I’m buying things for my baby who I can cant hold, or buy him things now because he’s not here and people cant leave their hands off other peoples things. We cant put anything at my son’s grave because I have never gotten anything I have taken there back. Its been almost 6 years. What’s the matter with people.

    • YingYang

      There are some sick people out there Lauren. I’m sorry that this has happened to you as well as others. I hope you continue to leave your little guy gifts even if they take them..i’m sure he sees his mama leaving them for him and he smiles down on you.

  • Lucy

    I usually dont show anger but THAT made me feel very very very upset! i so wanted to be there and stand up for that child. i felt so sad for the child and the child’s family! How dare she!!! i hope people like that can at least get arrested for that!!! that is a shame to the family!!!

  • Yvonne

    i hope they catch the people i try and leave a stuffed animal or toy at a childs grave even if i dont know them cuz my heart goes out to their families and their child may be gone but they are not forgotten

