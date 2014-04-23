× Who would steal from a baby’s grave plot? You won’t believe this video

ONTARIO, OHIO (WITI) — Who would steal from a baby? Better yet, who would steal from a baby who has lost his life?

FOX6’s sister station, FOX8 in Cleveland says surveillance cameras have finally captured at least one of the individuals responsible for stealing from a 14-month-old baby boy’s grave plot.

Ontario, Ohio police say items started to disappear from Hayden “Tank” Cole Sheridan’s grave plot after his death in 2007.

FOX8 reports the items stolen included things like toys and solar night lights.

The boy’s parents finally went to police about the thefts in 2012 — and a surveillance camera was set up.

But a clear picture of a suspect was never caught — until April 19, 2014.

CLICK HERE for much more on this story via FOX8.com.