Who would steal from a baby’s grave plot? You won’t believe this video
ONTARIO, OHIO (WITI) — Who would steal from a baby? Better yet, who would steal from a baby who has lost his life?
FOX6’s sister station, FOX8 in Cleveland says surveillance cameras have finally captured at least one of the individuals responsible for stealing from a 14-month-old baby boy’s grave plot.
Ontario, Ohio police say items started to disappear from Hayden “Tank” Cole Sheridan’s grave plot after his death in 2007.
FOX8 reports the items stolen included things like toys and solar night lights.
The boy’s parents finally went to police about the thefts in 2012 — and a surveillance camera was set up.
But a clear picture of a suspect was never caught — until April 19, 2014.
CLICK HERE for much more on this story via FOX8.com.
Jenna
Staged. She looks right at the camera in the beginning, and mouths something. Probably, “are you recording yet?”
A.A
She wasn’t looking right at the camera. She was looking around before she walked off with it.
laura
Its so sad when things gets taken from adults and childrens graves when people do that I hope they’re arrested and have to pay a very hefty fine and I say they must pay greatly for things that wasn’t taken from they’re loved ones graves sites.
D
I worked at a cemetery, and unfortunately we hd to clean up these things after awhile. Its sad, and we respected the grief of love ones but you cant leave things all over for extene periods or it would
become trashy
Of course, maintanence is different than theft.
Lauren
Things from my son’s grave have gone missing too. When we asked the cemetary about it, they told us there was nothing they could do. It was possible if we didnt pick up the items within a certain time period they were thrown out. (We usually go back to get the items with in a few days to a week) Still I’m buying things for my baby who I can cant hold, or buy him things now because he’s not here and people cant leave their hands off other peoples things. We cant put anything at my son’s grave because I have never gotten anything I have taken there back. Its been almost 6 years. What’s the matter with people.
YingYang
There are some sick people out there Lauren. I’m sorry that this has happened to you as well as others. I hope you continue to leave your little guy gifts even if they take them..i’m sure he sees his mama leaving them for him and he smiles down on you.
Michael Dicks
Too many stereotypes to properly insult this….. ‘person’. I’ll just be on my way.
Lucy
I usually dont show anger but THAT made me feel very very very upset! i so wanted to be there and stand up for that child. i felt so sad for the child and the child’s family! How dare she!!! i hope people like that can at least get arrested for that!!! that is a shame to the family!!!
Yvonne
i hope they catch the people i try and leave a stuffed animal or toy at a childs grave even if i dont know them cuz my heart goes out to their families and their child may be gone but they are not forgotten
Karen
Miss tubby needs her big butt kicked taking toys from a childs grave..HOW DARE YOU!
Elaine Clark
No words can be exspressed I am sorry for the loss of a child…
