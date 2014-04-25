× Man accused of firing multiple shots at woman sitting in car

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an attempted homicide that occurred on March 22nd in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department arrested Jose Dancel on April 19th at his home in Kenosha.

Dancel had been wanted in connection with a shooting near 47th and Forest Home on March 22nd.

According to the criminal complaint, Dancel fired multiple rounds at the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, as she sat inside her car.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged Dancel with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping.

The latter charges stem from an open 2012 case against Dancel in Keonsha County.

If convicted on both charges, Dancel faces up to 66 years in prison.