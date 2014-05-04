Family displaced after Mount Pleasant house fire; one person taken to hospital

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Posted 1:24 pm, May 4, 2014, by , Updated at 09:09PM, May 4, 2014
MOUNT PLEASANT (WITI) — South Shore Fire officials say one person had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Summerset Drive in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, May 4th.

The fire was reported just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The first fire company to arrive on scene found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear portion of the 1.5-story single-family home.

South Shore Fire officials say the majority of the fire was extinguished within just five minutes of the arrival of fire crews.

Three of the home’s residents were able to safely evacuate the home before fire crews arrived.

One of the residents was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. That person is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say it is believed the fire started on the exterior of the home.

The home is currently uninhabitable due to fire, heat and smoke damage.

Fire officials say the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

