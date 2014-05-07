× Can YOU help? ATF, MPD offer reward; seek three suspects in auto store robberies

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Special Agent in Charge Scott W. Sweetow of the St. Paul Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has announced that ATF is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the April 17 and April 23 robberies of two Milwaukee Advance Auto Parts stores.

The Milwaukee Police Department and ATF are asking the public to help identify a group of armed robbery suspects.

They are accused of robbing two separate Advance Auto Parts stores and are believed to be related to several other incidents.

The first robbery occurred at the Advance Auto Parts at 4810 N. Teutonia Avenue on April 17.

The second robbery occurred at the 5816 W. North Avenue location on April 23.

In the April 17 and 23 incidents, three suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the employees. The employees complied and the suspects fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 17-25 years old, 6’ – 6’2” tall, with a thin build, medium to dark complexion, and a teardrop tattooed under his right eye.

He was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap with a white logo, a white bandana or T-shirt covering the lower half of his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue faded jeans with stitching on the back pockets, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 17-25 years old, 5’11” – 6’1” with a medium to light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a white bandana or T-shirt covering the lower half of his face, a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt with 1987 printed on it, dark jeans with a design on the rear pockets, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 17-25 years old, 5’9” – 5’10” with a medium build.

He had a black mask covering his face.

Surveillance video is available below: