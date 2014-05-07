LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Tour Milwaukee for FREE this Saturday with Uber and VISIT Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- VISIT Milwaukee wants you to take a tour of your own town -- and check out Milwaukee's new ride-sharing program, Uber.

VISIT Milwaukee is teaming up with Uber this Saturday, May 10th. 

Uber will provide you with free rides to your favorite tourist destinations in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week.

Uber will pick you up and take you home from a great list of Milwaukee attractions -- such as the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum, Harley Davidson Museum, Lakefront Brewery, the Pabst and Riverside theaters -- and MORE!

The rides will be available from 10 a.m. until midnight.

To get the free rides, users should enter “TOURMKE” into the promo code tab on the Uber app when riding to and from the destinations.

The code is valid for two free rides up to $25 each. You must begin or end your trip at the participating venues.

"Milwaukee residents are the best ambassadors for the city, and as so we want to make that experience great for everyone that lives here and experience what's so wonderful about Milwaukee -- and get there for free on Saturday," Wendy Strong with VISIT Milwaukee said.

CLICK HERE for a full list of participating locations -- and for more information.

