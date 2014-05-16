× Be on alert of home security system robocalls

MADISON (WITI) — Wisconsin residents are receiving robocalls promising free security systems for their homes. Unsolicited sales calls are illegal. These current calls do not appear to come from a legitimate alarm company and are likely fraudulent. Hang up if you receive a similar call.

The messages will tell you that you can receive a free security system simply for having a sign planted in your front yard. You are provided with two options during the call: you can press a key to reach an operator or another key to be removed from the company’s call list. As with any other scam robocall, simply hang up and do not press any keys. Hitting a key will let the caller know that your number is active and may lead to an increase in similar calls.

To add legitimacy to the message or to catch the call recipient off guard, the automated message may open with a reference to the FBI. For example, the message may state:

“Hello! The FBI estimates that there are three break-ins every minute and urges you to take steps to prevent this from happening to you…”

The FBI is in no way involved with this operation. Don’t fall for this scare tactic.

For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wisconsin.gov, send an e-mail to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov or call the Consumer Information Hotline toll-free at 1-800-422-7128.