Giving away money! ‘Hidden Cash’ scavenger hunt hits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — It’s a scavenger hunt for cash through the most modern of means: social media.

If you haven’t heard of Hidden Cash before — it started in California. An anonymous, wealthy California man hid up to $100 or so in public places in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose and then posted clues to the money’s whereabouts through his Twitter page.

The scavenger hunt has now hit Milwaukee.

No more money today, but you may want to check tomorrow! — Hidden Cash MKE (@HiddenCashMKE) June 3, 2014

Today's loot was at the Oak Creek Community Center! The clue referenced the Delco monument in front! #HiddenCash — Hidden Cash MKE (@HiddenCashMKE) June 3, 2014

FIRST CLUE: “I held a community proud until I bowed. A new ‘Square’ in my place is planned, but where does my memorial stand?” #HiddenCash — Hidden Cash MKE (@HiddenCashMKE) June 3, 2014

The cash is set! Heading SOUTH is a good bet! Retweet to let your friends know about the new hidden dough! #HiddenCash — Hidden Cash MKE (@HiddenCashMKE) June 3, 2014