Giving away money! ‘Hidden Cash’ scavenger hunt hits Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — It’s a scavenger hunt for cash through the most modern of means: social media.
If you haven’t heard of Hidden Cash before — it started in California. An anonymous, wealthy California man hid up to $100 or so in public places in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose and then posted clues to the money’s whereabouts through his Twitter page.
The scavenger hunt has now hit Milwaukee.
Boettcher, Colleen
6/3 Found cash in New Berlin(attached was a note)no clues just stumbled upon it.
Passed it on…!
Erick Abney
I need Cash
