LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Giving away money! ‘Hidden Cash’ scavenger hunt hits Milwaukee

Posted 8:45 am, June 3, 2014, by , Updated at 08:25PM, June 3, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) —  It’s a scavenger hunt for cash through the most modern of means: social media.

If you haven’t heard of Hidden Cash before — it started in California.  An anonymous, wealthy California man hid up to $100 or so in public places in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose and then posted clues to the money’s whereabouts through his Twitter page.

The scavenger hunt has now hit Milwaukee.

2 comments

Comments are closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.