These kittens jamming to “Turn Down For What” will make you smile

Posted 8:59 am, June 6, 2014, by , Updated at 09:00AM, June 6, 2014
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Finding a good home for animals in need can be a struggle. Fortunately, the song “Turn Down For What” was able to lend a beat.

Two foster parents struggling to find a permanent home for two adorable kittens created a cute video of the felines enjoying some hip hop music.

 

