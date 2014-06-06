These kittens jamming to “Turn Down For What” will make you smile
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Finding a good home for animals in need can be a struggle. Fortunately, the song “Turn Down For What” was able to lend a beat.
Two foster parents struggling to find a permanent home for two adorable kittens created a cute video of the felines enjoying some hip hop music.
6 comments
Cindy
I so wish I could take them both!
ZZZZZZ
AWWWW! What dolly’s. I pray they find a home.
dawn
Have they been adopted? Male or female? Age etc
♦♦♦♦ diamonds and rust ♦♦♦♦
So what was the point of this if you don’t give any info? Where are these kittiens? Have they been adopted yet? Who should people contact?
Posting a cat video passes for journalism on this site?
Jackie
umm. My thought would be to call the station and get the info from them. But I do agree with you that they should have put the contact info in this ‘story’
JennM
The kittens were in Arlington, VA. Not local but cute anyways!
