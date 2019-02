Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- It's a sweet time of the year for farmers in Wisconsin! Strawberry season is just getting underway. On some farms, you may be picking your own a little later than normal, but when you do get to head into the field, farmers say you're in for a treat.

"I've been doing some taste-testing. You got to do that. They're sweet and juicy," Troy Porter with Porter's Patch said.

Porter says the long spring limited frost damage to his strawberries.

"Once that critical moment with the buds or blossoms were out there it was late in the season already, so we didn't have cold nights. So this year I don't think we lost a single blossom due to freezing weather, which is great," Porter said.

An even longer winter has delayed the start of the season for some farmers.

Normally, people are out in the fields picking by now.

"We've got about four acres, three or four acres that are ready, close to ready now. Maybe toward the end of the week or so. These here probably need a week yet," Dale Kluth with Glendale Farms said.

Kluth says it's been busy.

"The phone's been ringing a lot, you know. Late season, a lot of pent up desire out there I guess. People, some of them keep track of that. They look at the calendar and say 'we picked berries on the 8th last year, what's going on this year?'" Kluth said.

Kluth says the late winter didn't damage his crops -- but did push back the harvest.

"It's going to be a little later, and it's going to be worth the wait," Kluth said.

Both men are hoping mild temperatures will stretch the season.

"Typically you get two to three weeks out of it, but if you got a lot of warm weather, humid, the season goes fast and you could be done in 14 days, because everything is ripe, and it's done," Porter said.

Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for strawberry production.

Growers in the state produced about 3.5 million pounds of the berries last year -- valued at almost $5.5 million.