Hailed a hero: Formerly a federal inmate, man saves life of baby crawling near busy highway

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — A Georgia man saw a 15-month-old girl crawling through the woods — and was able to rescue the child before she was able to crawl onto a busy highway.

11 Alive – WXIA in Atlanta, Georgia reports Bryant Collins spotted the baby near the side of the road on Friday, June 13th.

The 15-month-old was 300 feet from her home.

Madison County Sheriff Kip Thomas says the baby crawled through the woods, fell down an embankment and wound up near a major highway.

Fortunately, she wasn’t badly hurt.

Bryant Collins, the man who spotted the baby and called 911, stayed with the baby for two hours, according to WXIA.

Collins is being hailed a hero — but WXIA says he wouldn’t have been able to save the life of this baby if he had not saved his own years ago.

Collins was in federal prison for 10 years for manufacturing cocaine.

“I made a very conscious effort to change, and I did,” Collins told WXIA.

Collins has been clean for five years.

It was while working his new job as an auto repairman that he found himself on the side of the road — a baby’s life literally in his hands.

