× “Find My iPhone” app helps Milwaukee police solve crime

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department arrested two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a victim’s vehicle and cell phone.

The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was exiting his car near Wright and Bremen St. around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19th. That’s when a suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his belongings. The suspect dropped his phone and keys in the car and the suspect fled in the vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told them he had the “Find My iPhone” app installed on his phone and computer. Officers used the tracking device and notified squads in the area near 9th and Center — where the vehicle was found in a parking lot at approximately 4:00 am.

As officers approached the car, two suspects fled on foot but were taken into custody a short time later. The stolen cell phone was found on one of the suspects.

The suspects arrested are a 16-year-old Milwaukee male and a 17 year-old Milwaukee male.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

– See more at: http://www.milwaukeepolicenews.com/?p=4342#sthash.WQ9sA3xf.dpuf