“He was unable to find anyone willing to assist in hiding him:” M.L. Dale turns himself in after fatal shooting at Kenosha tavern
KENOSHA (WITI) — Kenosha police say a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal tavern shooting has turned himself in — and is in custody.
M.L. Dale was described by police as “armed and dangerous.”
Police say Dale turned himself in around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29th.
Police believe Dale to be responsible for a shooting in a tavern in the 2400 block of 52nd Street — the Shenanigans Tavern and Liquor Store.
Police say a 31-year-old Gurnee, Illinois woman was struck, after police say a black man entered the tavern with a pistol and began shooting — before fleeing the bar.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police were searching for Dale after this shooting — which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 28th.
The shooting has left the neighborhood on edge.
Javier Jaramillo works right next door to Shenanigans Tavern and Liquor Store. In the 13 years Jaramillo worked in the area, he says there have never been any problems at Shenanigans.
“It`s really close to us and it`s hard. You never know what can happen,” said Jaramillo.
Patrons at a bar across 52nd St. say investigators came looking for surveillance video. Crime tape and empty bottles make many around the area feel even more uneasy.
“It`s unfortunate for the family, you know. It`s not something that you want to see around here, especially,” said Jaramillo.
Kenosha police say Dale knew he was wanted in connection with the homicide, and he was unable to find anyone willing to assist in hiding him.
16 comments
Cnew
RIP T.C.
j b
there have been problems in the last there, a lot. I’ve been jumped there twice for no reason. Sketchy all around.
j b
in the past rather
Pat Riot
I lived across the street for a few years it’s not the bar its the families there on section 8 housing. Watched numerous mob action type behavior and was almost victim a time or two but came out on top and was charged with fighting in public for defending myself. go figure
Richard
Didn’t you know that you are not allowed to defend yourself! You must rely on the police to protect and save you! That is what they are there for, right? Good thing you didn’t have a gun to defend yourself, the police would have probably executed you before finding out if you were a victim verses suspect. Yep, better to just stay home and let the thugs have the streets. That’s what they do in Chicago and look how well that works there! Safest city in the states! Sarcasm included!
Cnew
Richard for “sheriff?”
Tete
R.I.P Terriana. You will truly be missed and I’m glad I had the pleasure of meeting you and your funny personality
Scott
He is considered armed and dangerous, the public should not attempt to apprehend him.
No do not attempt to apprehend him. Just shoot him where he stands.
lequisha
he a good boy though
Carson Dyle
You twisted freak! He’s a murderer! He needs to be found & put down . . . . like any sick animal!
Shistang
Dat right! He a aspiring rapper who wuz just beginning to turn his life around!
Cnew
Aspiring murderer, who just murdered a female in cold blood.
Fixed that for you, asshat.
SG
Rip.Cuz you willbe truly missed
Mersia
R.I.P Terri I Love you so much we Been Friends for a very long time we had a hell of a lot of good times! I miss you already I am hurt really hurt….
tamika
R.I.P Terriana I enjoyed every minute working with you . I’ll see you at the end of the rainbow love you
🌈🌈😭
Mr. James
How cowardly… Shoots into a crowded bar and runs away… Seems like the BAD GENES are running rampant in America… RIP young lady
