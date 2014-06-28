× “He was unable to find anyone willing to assist in hiding him:” M.L. Dale turns himself in after fatal shooting at Kenosha tavern

KENOSHA (WITI) — Kenosha police say a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal tavern shooting has turned himself in — and is in custody.

M.L. Dale was described by police as “armed and dangerous.”

Police say Dale turned himself in around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29th.

Police believe Dale to be responsible for a shooting in a tavern in the 2400 block of 52nd Street — the Shenanigans Tavern and Liquor Store.

Police say a 31-year-old Gurnee, Illinois woman was struck, after police say a black man entered the tavern with a pistol and began shooting — before fleeing the bar.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were searching for Dale after this shooting — which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 28th.

The shooting has left the neighborhood on edge.

Javier Jaramillo works right next door to Shenanigans Tavern and Liquor Store. In the 13 years Jaramillo worked in the area, he says there have never been any problems at Shenanigans.

“It`s really close to us and it`s hard. You never know what can happen,” said Jaramillo.

Patrons at a bar across 52nd St. say investigators came looking for surveillance video. Crime tape and empty bottles make many around the area feel even more uneasy.

“It`s unfortunate for the family, you know. It`s not something that you want to see around here, especially,” said Jaramillo.

Kenosha police say Dale knew he was wanted in connection with the homicide, and he was unable to find anyone willing to assist in hiding him.

