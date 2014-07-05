× Tragic: Four children die in Philadelphia row house fire

(CNN) — Four children died and dozens of residents were displaced when a fire swept through eight row houses in Philadelphia early Saturday morning, authorities said.

“This is a tragic, tragic day for the city of Philadelphia. Tragic. We lost four children today. And I want everybody to understand that fire is everyone’s fight. Not just the fire department. It’s everyone’s fight,” Fire Commissioner Derrick Sawyer said.

The four children died in one home.

The victims were a 1-month-old baby boy, 4-year-old twin girls, and a 4-year-old boy, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. Two 11-year-old girls suffered smoke inhalation, the report said.

Sawyer said four people had minor injuries. People tried to rescue the children, who were trapped during the fire, WPVI reported.

The three-alarm fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. in the southwest part of the city, the fire department said.

Heavy fire in three homes spread to five more homes, Sawyer said. He said the flames spread via wooden porch roofs.

At least 42 people were displaced, Sawyer said. Another local news report said a shelter had been set up for people at a nearby high school.

The blaze is now under control.

Sawyer said investigators are working to find out where the fire started.