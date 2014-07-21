× Racine officials: 32-year-old man in ICU following possible heroin overdose

RACINE (WITI) — Racine County Deputies responded to a residence on W. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway early Monday morning, July 21st for reports of an unconscious 32-year-old man.

Upon arrival, deputies found the patient unresponsive, with a weak pulse and not breathing.

Deputies were advised that the patient may have overdosed on heroin.

Deputies immediately administered Naloxone Hydrochloride, a drug that prevents or blocks the effects of some drugs. The patient responded to the medication with a stronger pulse and breathing.

A short time later, Wind Lake Rescue arrived on scene, and administered two additional doses of Naloxone Hydrochlorid.

During that time, the patient regained consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition in the ICU.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained grant money to purchase and train department personnel on its use to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

The incident remains under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the patient is being withheld at this time.