× Police: 16-year-old shot, injured during robbery Saturday night

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old was shot and injured on Saturday night, August 2nd.

It happened in the 5900 block of N. 83rd Street — just before midnight.

Police say they believe this shooting occurred during a robbery.

Police say the 16-year-old male victim suffered a non life-threatening injury.

No one is in custody.