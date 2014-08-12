Behind-the-scenes look at green recycling company working to reuse barrels

Winter storm watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Monday through 12 a.m. Wednesday
The "Barrel Broker" is a committed green recycling company working to reuse white oak barrels (wine, whiskey and bourbon), barrel racks, silicon/wood bungs and other used wine barrel accessories to help ensure the future sustainability of our oak forests as wine consumption continues to grow. Chip hangs at Barrel Broker, located on North Baehr Road in Mequon, to get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the work they do.

