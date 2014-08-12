The "Barrel Broker" is a committed green recycling company working to reuse white oak barrels (wine, whiskey and bourbon), barrel racks, silicon/wood bungs and other used wine barrel accessories to help ensure the future sustainability of our oak forests as wine consumption continues to grow. Chip hangs at Barrel Broker, located on North Baehr Road in Mequon, to get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the work they do.
Behind-the-scenes look at green recycling company working to reuse barrels
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
Jason
Good thinking! The lighting industry should be seriously considering it as well! Especially during this large scale lighting upgrade period of time!!
