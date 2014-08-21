Usually quiet St. Francis disrupted by single gunshot, woman wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCIS (WITI) -- St. Francis police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning, August 21st in the area of Tesch Ave. and Kingan Ave.

According to officials, the St. Francis Police Department received a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. from a resident reporting that his girlfriend had been shot inside their apartment. The caller indicated that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

20-year-old Amaretta Cruz was shot in the back. The bullet went through her kidney and leg. Cruz is expected to survive, but her family is shocked that violence would strike such a caring person.

"She goes into the home, takes care of people, like a home health aide. she's a sweet, kind, compassionate person, outgoing friendly, I can't say enough about her," said Rita Mendez, Cruz's grandmother.

Several hours after the shooting, police say they arrested a man.

Below are two 911 calls that were placed moments after the shooting.

