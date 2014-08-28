Charged: Richard Littlejohn accused in fatal shootings of two Milwaukee men

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — 18-year-old Richard Littlejohn of Milwaukee was charged on Thursday, August 28th with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime for allegedly shooting and killing Darius Parker and Willie Shankle Jr. near 42nd and Villard in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Shankle and Parker were each shot multiple times inside a home on Milwaukee’s north side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says both died from their injuries inside the home.

The complaint says Littlejohn came to the residence to talk to Shankle about purchasing a gun. During that visit, Littlejohn “then pulled a .22 caliber gun out of his backpack,” pointed it at Shankle and shot him. At that point, the complaint says Littlejohn turned to Parker, who was in the room at the time, and “shot at him.” The complaint says Parker then ran into a back bedroom. Littlejohn followed and several more shots were fired.

According to the complaint, another person charged in connection with this case, Kenneth Wright, told police Littlejohn had gone to the home to rob Shankle. Wright now faces a felony charge of harboring a felon in connection with this crime.

If convicted, Littlejohn faces up to life in prison.

