Pit bull hailed a hero after saving boy from swarms of bees

OREGON CITY, Oregon (CNN) — A family in Oregon is calling its pit bull a hero.

Tuesday evening, a group of kids were playing near a creek down a steep embankment behind their apartment complex when one of the kids stepped on a rotten log, unleashing a swarm of bees.

The kids tried making their way back up the hill toward home for help, but 8-year-old Jesse-Cole Shaver couldn’t.

Luckily, that’s when “Hades” did her doggone best to help, grabbing Jesse-Cole by the leg of his pants.

“Hades saw me and came and dragged me up to the grass and stopped and let me crawl on her back and took me to my mom,” Jesse-Cole told Fox 12.

His mother, who did not want to be identified, says she was in her car when she heard the kids screaming and running up the hill surrounded by bees. She was astonished to see her dog dragging her son to safety, after he’d already been stung at least 24 times.

“A couple of these kids could have gotten really sick or died, I’m sure of it,” she told Fox 12.

Her daughter, Jasmine Jones, 14, was stung five times and is allergic to bees, so she ran to grab her EpiPen while a neighbor called 911. Both children were taken to Willamette Falls Hospital for treatment and were released after a few hours.

“Oh, I thank my puppy,” their mother added. “I’m so glad we adopted her.”

The kids say they won’t go back down the trail behind their apartment ever again.