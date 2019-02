Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you know when your fruit is ripe and ready to pick? We check our apples, plums and grapes! All of which could be ready anytime now.

We will look at a bed of “oddball” veggies we’ve never grown before – bulbing fennel, celery and celeriac.

Butterfly bush and a wispy Verbena are but two of the butterfly magnets we have attracting butterflies to the garden this year. We’ll talk about how to grow these special plants in your garden.