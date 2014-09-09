× 15 insurance companies want to sell on exchange

MADISON (AP) — Fifteen insurance companies want to sell coverage to Wisconsin residents shopping for plans on the federally run online marketplace, up from 13 currently on the exchange.

The state insurance commissioner’s office released the list on Tuesday. If all are approved, they could be selling plans starting Nov. 15.

All 13 insurance companies currently selling plans wish to continue doing so. The two new companies are All Savers Insurance Company, owned by UnitedHealthcare Services, and Managed Health Services Insurance Corporation.

Ten insurance companies, up from the current nine, also intend to offer coverage to small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. All Savers is the only new one intending to sell through that exchange.

The companies must get federal approval and sign a contract before being made available on the exchange.