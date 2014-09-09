School bus carrying 38 middle school students rear-ended in Muskego

MUSKEGO (WITI) — Muskego police say a school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, September 9th.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kathryn Drive and Woods Road.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police determined the bus had been rear-ended by another vehicle while stopped to let students off. Police say the bus had its red lights flashing, and the stop arm was out.

38 students on board the bus, from Bay Lane Middle School in Muskego, were on board the bus.

None of the students, nor the bus driver were injured in the crash — but one student was treated at the scene for a bee sting.

Police say the school district was immediately contacted, and students were picked up by their parents.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 35-year-old Muskego man, had to be extricated from his vehicle.

He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is believed that he will survive.

Police say he will be cited for inattentive driving.