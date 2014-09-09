Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Slow-going on Capitol Drive during rush hour Tuesday: Crash near Barker Road

September 9, 2014
BROOKFIELD (WITI) — Traffic was slow-going on Capitol Drive in Brookfield on Tuesday evening, September 9th.

We’re told a two-vehicle crash occurred on Capitol Drive, near Barker Road.

A dispatch supervisor with Waukesha County Communications tells FOX6 News one of the vehicles rolled over.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured — or the extent of those injuries.

The crash was called in just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was being blocked off west of Barker Road for eastbound vehicles, and at Springdale Road for westbound vehicles.

