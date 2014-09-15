× Kenosha police: Smoke inhalation killed 33-year-old woman following fire

KENOSHA (WITI) — Kenosha police say a 33-year-old woman has died following a fire on Friday afternoon, September 12th.

Police and fire officials responded to a fire occurring on 85th Street just after 3:00 p.m. Friday.

There, they discovered the 33-year-old woman inside an apartment, unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in Kenosha — and eventually transported by Flight for Life to a hospital in Milwaukee — where she was listed in critical condition.

That woman died on Friday night.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday — and it was determined that the woman, identified as Roxanne Garcia died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen.