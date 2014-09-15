Kenosha police: Smoke inhalation killed 33-year-old woman following fire
KENOSHA (WITI) — Kenosha police say a 33-year-old woman has died following a fire on Friday afternoon, September 12th.
Police and fire officials responded to a fire occurring on 85th Street just after 3:00 p.m. Friday.
There, they discovered the 33-year-old woman inside an apartment, unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in Kenosha — and eventually transported by Flight for Life to a hospital in Milwaukee — where she was listed in critical condition.
That woman died on Friday night.
An autopsy was performed on Saturday — and it was determined that the woman, identified as Roxanne Garcia died as a result of smoke inhalation.
Officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen.
Crystal
R.I.P. my cousin Roxxy
lori
THIS IS TERRIBLE, WAS THERE ANY SMOKE DETECTORS INSIDE THE APARTMENT? SMOKE DETECTORS ARE VERY IMPORTANT IT CAN SAVE YOUR LIVES.
