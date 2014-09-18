× Arrest warrant: Father who killed his 5 children thought they would “kill him, chop him up”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An arrest warrant issued for the South Carolina father who authorities say killed his five children says the father thought his children were going to “kill him, chop him up and feed him to the dogs.”

The warrant obtained Wednesday by WIS-TV and WLTX-TV said Timothy Ray Jones Jr. ordered his children, ages 1 to 8, out of his vehicle at a Lexington Walmart on Aug. 28.

Authorities think Jones killed his children soon after, put the bodies in plastic trash bags and drove for nine days around the Southeast. The warrant says authorities found blood in his vehicle and handwritten notes about killing and mutilating bodies.

Jones’ statement came from a warrant charging him with unlawful neglect of a child. He also faces five counts of murder.

