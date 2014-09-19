Man convicted of 8th drunken driving charge, admits driving drunk hundreds of times

JUNEAU (AP) — Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man sent to prison for his eighth drunken driving conviction told investigators he had gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated hundreds of times.

55-year-old George Gamboeck, of Reeseville, has been sentenced to 4½ years behind bars after pleading no contest to drunken driving in Dodge County. His latest arrest was last December following a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Portland. One of the other drivers said Gamboeck’s vehicle crossed the center line.

A preliminary breath test showed Gamboeck’s blood alcohol content was .25 — more than three times the legal limit for driving.