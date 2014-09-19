Man convicted of 8th drunken driving charge, admits driving drunk hundreds of times

JUNEAU (AP) — Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man sent to prison for his eighth drunken driving conviction told investigators he had gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated hundreds of times.
55-year-old George Gamboeck, of Reeseville, has been sentenced to 4½ years behind bars after pleading no contest to drunken driving in Dodge County. His latest arrest was last December following a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Portland. One of the other drivers said Gamboeck’s vehicle crossed the center line.
A preliminary breath test showed Gamboeck’s blood alcohol content was .25 — more than three times the legal limit for driving.
What!
Bye Bye, dumba**
Mick
What a stupid #&@$^&((^$#@…
kristen hal
Only 41/2 years? Wow this guy obviously hasn’t learned his lesson and the judge hasn’t either! These short sentences are nothing for these guys and you keep putting them back on the road! If this guy was high on marijuana for the 8th offense this would be a major story! Keep making that money off the prison system$!
JC
If you want to kill someone get drunk and run them over. You’ll only get a couple of years. what a stupid system obviously this guy will never learn.
Aunt Rita
Sent to jail, for doing nothing more than crossing the center line. Well, if you put down your cell phone and actually drive, you would be able to avoid him with no problem! Another guy that goes to jail for doing nothing wrong, and now WE have to support him for four and a half years. That makes sense.
