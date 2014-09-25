Spencer, Wis. mother gives birth to baby girl in the backseat of the family car!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Wisconsin mom has welcomed her newborn daughter from the backseat of the family car!

News-Herald Media (http://mnhne.ws/1rlVSrv ) reports Ciara Bauer of Spencer gave birth to the baby on her way to a local hospital early Tuesday morning, September 23rd. Emergency dispatchers told her husband, John, to keep driving, so the second-time mom delivered the baby on her own.

Hospital staff cut the umbilical cord and helped the family settle into the hospital's birthing center.

Gianna Nichole is healthy, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

The Bauers were set to return home Wednesday afternoon.