Spencer, Wis. mother gives birth to baby girl in the backseat of the family car!

Posted 8:46 pm, September 25, 2014, by , Updated at 10:14PM, September 25, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MARSHFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Wisconsin mom has welcomed her newborn daughter from the backseat of the family car!

News-Herald Media (http://mnhne.ws/1rlVSrv ) reports Ciara Bauer of Spencer gave birth to the baby on her way to a local hospital early Tuesday morning, September 23rd. Emergency dispatchers told her husband, John, to keep driving, so the second-time mom delivered the baby on her own.

Hospital staff cut the umbilical cord and helped the family settle into the hospital's birthing center.

Gianna Nichole is healthy, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

The Bauers were set to return home Wednesday afternoon.