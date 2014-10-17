× Franklin police: 31-year-old woman taken into custody following stabbing

FRANKLIN (WITI) — Franklin police took a 31-year-old woman into custody Friday morning, October 17th following a stabbing.

Authorities say they responded to a residence around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing where the female suspect fled the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the 36-year-old victim on the front porch with a bleeding chest wound.

Medical care was provided by officers until the Franklin Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to Froedtert Memorial Hospital.

A responding officer located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area, performed a traffic stop and took the 31-year-old woman into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility and is awaiting charges.