Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato Head coming back! Disney announces Toy Story 4!

(CNN) — Disney has announced the return of “Toy Story” with a fourth installment due out in 2017, according to the official fan site D23.com.

Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said during Disney’s quarterly earnings call Thursday that the flicks starring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Mr. Potato Head aren’t finished, contrary to chatter after “Toy Story 3” wrapped up the trilogy with an emotional ending in 2010.

Director John Lasseter, who made the first movie, will return to direct “Toy Story 4,” according to D23.

“Toy Story” debuted in 1995 and starred Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Don Rickles. It was famously touted as the first computer-animated feature film.

The third “Toy Story” movie grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, according to industry tracker Box Office Mojo.