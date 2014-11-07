CAPTURED: U.S. Marshals search for Nicole Nunn, charged with hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for 40-year-old Nicole Nunn. Nunn is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety while armed and hit and run causing injury.

On April 3rd, U.S. Marshals say Nunn hit a man with her vehicle, pinned him between their two cars and then drove off. U.S. Marshals say the victim was her ex-boyfriend. He was treated for injuries to his legs.

A warrant was issued for Nunn's arrest, but she hasn't appeared.

Nunn is 5'0'' and weighs 200 pounds. She has a tattoo on her chest of 'Mrs Winzler.' She's known to wear red wigs.

U.S. Marshals say Nunn could be on Milwaukee's south side near 21st and Mitchell, or on the north side near 41st and Capitol.

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals tell FOX6 News Nunn was arrested on Tuesday night, November 2nd based on a tip from a FOX6 viewer.