Latino Arts’ annual Day of the Dead celebration features a bright and eclectic collection of ofrendas (altars) prepared by local, regional, and international artists. The aristic director, Zulay Oszkay, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a donation of $1. Join in the celebration by participating in one of our Day of the Dead: Ofrendas & Origins workshops!