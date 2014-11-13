× Milwaukee police: Two convicted felons arrested for burglary

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Two convicted felons were arrested by officers from District 5 of the Milwaukee Police Department after they are found burglarizing a vacant home.

According to police, a citizen called police when they saw the two suspects enter the home and officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Buffum Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. on November 12.

Officers located both suspects inside the home. One of the suspects dropped two sink faucets when he saw the officers and was taken into custody. Another suspect dropped a backpack that contained various tools that could be used to commit burglaries and fled from the scene.

Following a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody inside a home in the 300 block of E. Burleigh Street. Inside that house, officers found several items that they believe were taken in other crimes.

Both suspects, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, are convicted felons. The 34-year-old man has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1997.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.