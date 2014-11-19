The most popular burger chain among Wisconsinites is…

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Everyone loves a good burger! But which of America’s biggest burger chains are most beloved, and what parts of America love them? Which burger chain is most popular in Wisconsin, and how does that compare with the rest of the United States?

Those are questions the website “Thrillist” looked to answer — pouring over more than 20 MILLION Foursquare check-ins to see how many people eat which type of burger, and where.

Then, Thrillist calculated which brands over-indexed the highest in each county.

Then, Thrillist made this map:

It appears Culver’s reigns supreme in Wisconsin!

CLICK HERE for more on this story via Thrillist.