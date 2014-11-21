Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Celebrate the holidays while learning about cultures from around the world, but where?

Posted 8:37 am, November 21, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Celebrate the holidays while learning about cultures from around the world. Laura hangs at the State Fair Park for the Holiday Folk Fair International.