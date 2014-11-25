THE LATEST: Brendan Dassey takes appeal to federal court
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man convicted of helping his uncle kill Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County is taking his legal challenge to federal court.
Lawyers for Brendan Dassey recently filed a petition in federal court asking a judge to decide whether his arrest and conviction were legal.
Dassey was 16 when Halbach was killed in 2005 after she went to the Avery family auto salvage yard to photograph some vehicles. Dassey’s uncle, Steven Avery, was tried and convicted separately in the homicide.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court last year declined to take Dassey’s case. Post-Crescent Media reports the federal case, like his appeals in state court, argue Dassey’s constitutional rights were violated because of ineffective counsel and an involuntary confession.
16 comments
Mick
Forget it loser, Your gone forever…
brett
If you saw what happened to this kid , and his inability to comprehend what was happening you would change your mind.
Melissa
If you watched Making A Murderer on Netflix you would see how this kid and the whole family was setup by the cops and prosecutors it is absolutely a disgrace to all law enforcement out there.
Terry
Was there a pretrial
psychological exam on this kid? What were the results? Deveopmental testing results?
SARA
Petition to Free them both
https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-free-steven-avery?recruiter=449275034&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_term=mob-xs-welcome_email-no_msg
Becky
This kid was railroaded by his own lawyer. He is very limited in intelligence and cops twisted things that he said. Needs a new lawyer and new trial
Lisa
I totally agree, our justice system is flawed for everyone black , white , whatever
linda
You are right
Erin
His lawyer was probably the most self absorbed idiot I have ever seen. This kid needs a new trial!
James
The absolute coaching of his testimony is sickening.
Tiffani
Makes you wonder how many other people are sitting in prison or jail for crimes they didn’t commit. How can we trust a system when it’s corrupt and appealing to one officers vendetta. It pretty obvious That it was all set up, the police that wrongly accused him the first time should have never been allowed to be apart of the investigation. This is sickening!
mike
i actually cried with brandon case,,the kid got railroaded…this kid is not guilty..this ia a absolute travesty..free this kid
Tracie
Its a complete INJUSTICE what has happened to the Avery and Dassey family!!! ANYONE, with any kind of smarts would have seen how the law enforcement and some of the government officials were CORRUPT and the way they purposely entrapped the Dassey boy is unthinkable and disgusting along with sending an innocent man to prison for a crime he did not commit..This just proves that just because your a cop,judge,a lawyer does NOT MAKE YOU TRUST WORTHY OR A GOOD MORAL DECENT PERSON!!!
stanley Mcqueen
One of the most awful things i ever seen a man being framed because of his law suit against the law , what idiot would kill a woman and burn her around his home ?, and another thing, what idiot would hide her vehicle in his father junk yard ?, Steve was set up because of his 39 billion lawsuit . my prayers to God for this man , that God will reveal him being not guilty and who ever done this will stand before God and the truth will be revealed . and to think a young woman had to die for the law to get him put away. notice that the law suit was dropped . that big law suit caused this all .. I believe with all my heart that this man never killed that woman . and that young cousin was mentally retarded, and just give the law all the answers they wormed him out of, I believe in the future this will come to light on who done this awful crime …
Bobthenailer
It’s so funny to see so many armchair lawyers out there are using a TV SHOW as their evidence of wrongdoing. Are you people nuts? At least go read the trial transcript versus a TV SHOW!!! You friggin idiots! If the film-makers had to leave certain evidence out of the show to rope you into believing innocence, doesn’t that tell you something? You do all know this was a television show, right? It had an agenda, and if you don’t see that….
tisha
I agree. You seen what they wanted. All one sided. Framed or not, the police didn’t burn her body. If anything, they helped put this psycho away. Prison changes people. He already wasn’t mentally stable. I don’t think Brendan murdered her, but I do think he was forced to help with the clean up.
Comments are closed.