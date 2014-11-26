Don’t carry cash or coins? There’s still a way you can give to the Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA (WITI) -- If you don’t carry cash or coins, no worries. The Salvation Army of Milwaukee wants to spare you that walk of shame when you pass by one of their red kettles.

"If you're walking past the kettles, you don't have to feel guilty if you don't have any cash in your pocket because you've already bought your season pass," said Marcy Stutzman, Special Events Director for the Salvation Army.

That's because for a $20, $50 or $100 donation in support of The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, you can now purchase a Red Kettle Season Pass.

The pin can be worn for the entire 2014 season to show your support. You can wear your Red Kettle Season Pass pin when you pass the bell ringers in front of your favorite store guilt free.

"Next year if this is successful, you will see these pins throughout Milwaukee County. But right now, you can just purchase them at Metcalfe's or online," said Stutzman. Metcalfe’s is located at 6700 W. State St. in Wauwatosa. You can also order the pass online by CLICKING HERE.

"It's really nice to be able to have that chance to donate big the first time and then not have to worry about it so much the rest of the year or the rest of the season," said Sarah Meintzer, a person who is buying the Red Kettle Season Pass.

Last year, the Red Kettle campaign raised a little more than $3.5 million in Milwaukee County. This year, officials hope donations from those who don't carry cash help reach the $3.8 million mark.

"Every year, we see an increase in people who need our services. So programs like this support our services year round and we couldn't do it without the help of the community," said Stutzman.

You may remember that a few years ago, you could give by credit card at the red kettles. The Salvation Army says that was too complicated logistically -- which is why you won't be able to donate that way this season.