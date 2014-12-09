Enjoy a winter wonderland from your car by visiting Country Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WITI) -- While you may walk through a winter wonderland, you can stay in the comfort of your car as you experience Waukesha's County Christmas.

"It's exciting, every year. We're always looking to do something new, create new memories for families," said Kurt Wamser, Hotel Grounds Manager at Country Springs Hotel. He leads the annual effort to light up the holiday nights.

Visitors stay in their seats during a drive-through which organizers say is Wisconsin's longest of its kind. Carloads of people come through a mile-long stretch that includes more than a million lights.

Families on their feet can spend time checking out the other displays -- including the streets of Bethlehem.

"That`s the replica of the pope`s collection, that is on-display, at The Vatican, and they`re made in a small town, in Italy, and they take two years, they can take up to two years to make," said Jenny Long of Country Springs Hotel.

Next door is the sound of the men and women working on the train. The delight is in the details -- such as the sleigh carrying the Grinch down the mountainside, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer's family and of course, the FOX6 box car.

It's a year's worth of planning and plotting for your holiday pleasure.

