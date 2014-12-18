“This is a big step:” Milwaukee to speed police training in handling of mentally ill

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The family of Dontre Hamilton pushes for more police officer training, and city leaders jumped on board. It took less than a week for the plan to come together to speed up training so that all Milwaukee police officers will get training to deal with mentally ill people.
The Hamilton's met with Mayor Tom Barrett last week. They hammered out an initiative to have every Milwaukee police officer trained for crisis intervention situations within the next 2 years.
"This is a big step in the right direction. The main goal, is respect," said Nate Hamilton, Dontre Hamilton's brother.
Starting nearly 8 months ago.
"April 30th was a day of great pain for our family," said Nate.
April 30th was the day Dontre Hamilton was shot and killed in Red Arrow Park by Milwaukee Police Officer, Christopher Manney. Hamilton battled mental illness.
It's a situation his family believes may have had a different outcome if the officer had more training.
"No family ever wants to go through what they have gone through. It is a tragedy, we all agree that it is a tragedy," said Mayor Barrett.
That's why on this day, they stand side-by-side with Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee police, announcing a major initiative that every Milwaukee police officer will receive crisis intervention team training.
Mayor Tom Barrett said that about 400 officers have received the 40 hours of training to be certified under the Crisis Intervention Team program since 2006. But now they plan to get all officers trained by 2017. CIT training includes understanding ways to de-escalate situations and how to actively listen.
"We want them to use discretion, we want them to use an educated approach when dealing with these issues. It doesn't take away how we feel as a family with the loss of Dontre -- but what it is, is preventative work," said Nate.
With training, the Hamilton's hope, comes change.
"So that another family doesn't have to suffer, that another family might have the chance to see their loved one again," said Nate.
This does come at a $1.2 million cost. The Great Milwaukee Foundation is taking care of $500,000 of that.
The mayor says he is hopeful others will step up to take care of the rest.
12 comments
Dan
Many of these classes are not taught by licensed mental health professionals. It seems like a quick fix to pacify the protestors, rather than ensuring that the officers have adequate training from an appropriate professional. I hope the organization providing the classes is ready for the liability issues that are sure to arise.
Wonder why?
Crisis Intervention, isn’t this something in the police academy should be doing before they hit the streets, Milwaukee is behind in EVERYTHING.
dancing in the ruins
are they also going to train parents of the mentally ill?
jack offerman
keep your mentally ill family members at home and this wont happen
Mike
OK – Maybe the police need training however the onus in on the mentally ill to take the medications prescribed to them. It should not be a choice for the mentally ill. They have a responsibility to take their medications or problems can result. The public also has a right to expect that the mentally ill take their meds as well.
Larry
I think its pretty clear that you know nothing about liberty and freedom, not to mention mental health. Wow.
Chris Multerer
Where was Nate Hamilton and his mother, when Dontre was out on the streets ? Were either of them even in the picture ? And how was Christopher Manley to know that Dontre was mentally I’ll ?
I’m sick of listening to Nate Hamilton shoot his mouth off. Was he ever there, to help his brother ?
Let’s blame the police. Right ?
ASTRALUPITHICUS
Training is not needed. Cop saw his duty and did it. Fire all the county supervisors that support the dante clan. I matter of fact, dismantle the whole county board as it’s not needed. Let sheriff Clarke run the whole county and restore justice.
bderk.
I been out with couple of the cit officers connecting with the homeless,they do a great job on connecting with the mentally ill and the homeless. Hats off to these officers . How many of you know these officers connect this population with services in the community. How many of you know these officers follow up to make sure the services are provided. These officers are kind, caring, patient with them. God bless them. Praying we all stay calm and not destroy our community. As a community we need to praise the officers who are doing the jobs that others might not want to! At one time I was quick to judge, because of the negative contact I had with a few officers 10 years ago, but came to realize we have good and bad in every profession.
Praying for a happier new year for all!
grunt
They all will now be experts.
grunt
They should train all their cops to use tasers.
Maybe if that cop had a taser and used it, Hamilton would have survived after taking the officer’s club and beating him with it.
Comments are closed.