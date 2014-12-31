MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The crew of Real Milwaukee has had its own fair share of flubs on the air in 2014 -- some of them you haven't seen. Take a look at outtakes from promos they shoot for the show.
Need a laugh? Check out some 2014 Real Milwaukee bloopers!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
