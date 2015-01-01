× Outback Bowl: Wisconsin Badgers triumphant in epic battle with SEC’s Auburn Tigers, 34-31

TAMPA (WITI) — The Wisconsin Badgers were triumphant in an epic battle with the Auburn Tigers at the Outback Bowl on Thursday, January 1st. The Badgers outlasted the Tigers in overtime, 34-31.

The Badgers were first to strike in this contest — when quarterback Joel Stave threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Corey Clement in the first quarter.

Auburn tied it up a few minutes later — and Cameron Artis-Payne ran the ball two yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers added to their lead with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Nick Marshall to Ricardo Louis in the second quarter.

Wisconsin had opportunities to score in the first half — but turned the ball over twice through interception. It was 14-7 in favor of Auburn at the half.

At the start of the second half, Wisconsin scored on its first possession with a 25-yard run from Melvin Gordon. It was all knotted up at 14.

Auburn took the lead once again with a 51-yard field goal just a couple of minutes later — 17-14 at that point.

But late in the third quarter, when the Badgers were sitting at fourth and one, Wisconsin’s Joel Stave handed the ball off to Gordon again — and he ran 53 yards for the touchdown. Wisconsin took at 21-17 lead.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Auburn marched down the field and scored on a 20-yard pass from Marshall to C.J. Uzomah. The Tigers once again grabbed the lead, 24-21.

But the Tiger lead did not last very long. Gordon ran for his third touchdown of the day — from six yards out. The score at that point — 28-24, Wisconsin.

And with about three minutes on the clock, Auburn fired back once more. This time Cameron Artis-Payne pounded the ball two yards to give the Tigers a 31-28 lead.

With just a few seconds left on regulation play, Wisconsin kicked a 29-yard field goal to send the game into overtime — the score was 31-31.

In overtime, Wisconsin got the ball first — and got into a position to punch a 25-yard field goal through the uprights. At that point it was 34-31, Wisconsin.

When Auburn got the ball, a field goal attempt failed — hit the upright — and that meant Wisconsin was victorious.