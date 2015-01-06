Fundraiser at BD’s Mongolian Grill to help Laylah Petersen’s family buy a headstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE (WITI) -- A fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, January 6th at the BD's Mongolian Grill in Glendale for the family of five-year-old Laylah Petersen.

Petersen died after she was shot on November 6th. Bullets were fired into a home near 58th and Fairmount. Petersen was sitting on her grandfather's lap inside the home.

On Tuesday, January 6th at the BD's Mongolian Grill, 15% of sales between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. will be donated to the family.

The funds are being donated so the family can use them to purchase a headstone for Laylah's gravesite.

"They're just your typical, everyday family. They need as much help as any other family that's going through a tragic event. Funeral expenses aren't cheap," Sarah Otto with BD's Mongolian Grill said.

We're told Laylah's mother stopped by the restaurant on Tuesday night.

On Monday evening, Laylah's family presented a plaque to Milwaukee police officers involved in this investigation.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting that took Laylah's life.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the Laylah Petersen case. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at (414) 935-7360.

