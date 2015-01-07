× Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday; McCarthy says he’ll be ready for Dallas Sunday

GREEN BAY (WITI) — Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday, January 7th because of a calf injury, though Coach Mike McCarthy still expects his starting quarterback to be ready on Sunday, January 11th when the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys in a playoff matchup at Lambeau Field.

McCarthy said the plan Wednesday for Rodgers was to stay exclusively in the training room. The team will evaluate again Thursday to determine if he can practice.

McCarthy said Rodgers otherwise is getting stronger, and that he is prepared with the game plan.

Rodgers first injured the calf three weeks ago in a win against Tampa Bay. He had to be taken to the locker room on a cart two weeks ago in the second quarter against Detroit before limping back on the field in the third quarter to help lead the Packers to victory.