Plea deal in separate case leads to DNA sample that connects man to sexual assault during home invasion

RACINE COUNTY (WITI) -- It has been more than a year since neighbors in Sturtevant saw police in their neighborhood, and for the first time, they are learning what happened inside.
A newly-released criminal complaint says investigators say in November of 2013, three men broke into a home and surprised a married couple watching TV. The suspects demanded money. When they were told there was none, two of the suspects tied up the husband -- forcing him into a car. They then drove to the Community State Bank on Durand Street.
When the ATM didn't work at that bank, they moved on to the U.S. Bank on Wisconsin.
As money was being collected using the husband's debit card, back at the home, the wife was being sexually assaulted.
"Short of a homicide, I can't imagine much worse," Racine County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hanson said.
Hanson says the wife's attacker attempted to destroy any evidence from the attack.
"He sprayed something in her mouth to try and clean up what he had left behind," Hanson said.
It's a horrific crime that could have gone unsolved. But in June of 2014, Omar Aldape pleaded guilty to a single charge of felony drug possession in Milwaukee County. He was sentenced to nine months in jail with work release privileges -- and he was required to submit a DNA sample. Officials at the State Crime Lab in Madison discovered that Aldape's DNA matched the DNA recovered from the scene of the home invasion and sexual assault in Sturtevant.
Aldape wasn't happy to see FOX6 News cameras in the courtroom as he made his initial appearance on first degree sexual assault/use of a dangerous weapon, burglary/armed with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery with use of force charges. He covered his face with a hood.
"There is a big camera staring at me. I don't want to be on no news," Aldape said.
Aldape denies any involvement with the incident in Sturtevant, but prosecutors are confident they've finally found their guy.
"In my experience with DNA, it is almost irrefutable. It's as good as we get," Hanson said.
Prosecutors say they have no new information on the other two suspects in this case, and it appears the victims were chosen at random. Aldape's bail was set at $100,000, but due to a pending case out of Milwaukee County, he's ineligible for release.
In the most recent case against him out of Racine County, Aldape is due back in court next Wednesday, February 11th for his preliminary hearing.
That pending case out of Milwaukee County charges him with felon in possession of a firearm, and he's set to stand trial in that case.
