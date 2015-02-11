Police: Two shot, wounded near Sherman & Roosevelt in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened just west of Sherman and Roosevelt around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11th.

Police say the suspect pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle in traffic and fired shots into it, striking a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Both victims were conveyed to a hospital where the man is undergoing treatment for serious injuries and the woman is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Officials say the shooting may be drug related.

