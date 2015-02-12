Measles in Wisconsin? Two suspected cases being monitored in Portage County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE COUNTY (WITI) -- Portage County Health and Human Services officials say they've received notification of two suspected measles cases in the county. As a precaution, the individuals have been isolated with confirmatory testing underway at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Health officials expect to have test results by Monday.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing. Measles starts with a fever (as high as 105°), runny nose, cough, red eyes (pink eye), and sore throat, and is followed by a rash that spreads all over the body. About three out of 10 people who get measles will develop one or more complications including pneumonia, ear infections, or diarrhea. People are considered to be contagious from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

Public health officials request that individuals who have symptoms stay home and contact their medical provider.

"For those folks who are not vaccinated or for those folks who are immuno-compromised, maybe their immune system is low or they have an underlying health condition, we are always concerned," Melanie Baehr, nursing supervisor with Portage County Public Health said.

The Division of Public Health continues to work closely with local healthcare facilities including Ministry Saint Michael's Hospital to provide follow-up care for at risk individuals who may have been exposed to the two suspected measles cases.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which has a clinic within the Northside YMCA, will offer free flu and measles shots February 13th and 27th. Children’s Community Health Plan also will be present to share health insurance sign-up information.

The last time measles made its way to Wisconsin was in January of 2014. There were two patients -- one in Waukesha County and one in Grant County.

