Measles in Wisconsin? Two suspected cases being monitored in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY (WITI) -- Portage County Health and Human Services officials say they've received notification of two suspected measles cases in the county. As a precaution, the individuals have been isolated with confirmatory testing underway at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Health officials expect to have test results by Monday.
According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing. Measles starts with a fever (as high as 105°), runny nose, cough, red eyes (pink eye), and sore throat, and is followed by a rash that spreads all over the body. About three out of 10 people who get measles will develop one or more complications including pneumonia, ear infections, or diarrhea. People are considered to be contagious from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.
Public health officials request that individuals who have symptoms stay home and contact their medical provider.
"For those folks who are not vaccinated or for those folks who are immuno-compromised, maybe their immune system is low or they have an underlying health condition, we are always concerned," Melanie Baehr, nursing supervisor with Portage County Public Health said.
The Division of Public Health continues to work closely with local healthcare facilities including Ministry Saint Michael's Hospital to provide follow-up care for at risk individuals who may have been exposed to the two suspected measles cases.
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which has a clinic within the Northside YMCA, will offer free flu and measles shots February 13th and 27th. Children’s Community Health Plan also will be present to share health insurance sign-up information.
The last time measles made its way to Wisconsin was in January of 2014. There were two patients -- one in Waukesha County and one in Grant County.
7 comments
TED
How did measles get into the United States. All immigrants pass through Ellis Island and are screened before being admitted in.
Oh, that’s right. Stopping measles, small pox, TB, ect, ect at the border isn’t P.C..
....
Actually, even if you get vaccinated you still can get the virus its a preventive but nothing is 100%. There was a three year old boy in Michigan who was vaccinated and still got measles. The virus can stay alive on any service up to 6 hours and can stay in the air up to 4 hours.
Best prevention is being clean, showers not baths and often. Wash hands every time you use the bathroom just plain common sense in all will help stop the spread of any desease, use hand sanitizer when out. and of course if your sick stay home.
Ty Thacker
In this interview Dr. Maurice Hilleman, chief of the vaccine division of Merck, reveals some astounding revelations. He admits that Merck drug company vaccines (Polio) had been deliberately contaminated with SV40, a cancer-causing monkey virus from 1953 – 63..
kitty
Contrary to what you might believe, Americans do travel. Europeans (a lot of cases in Italy last year for example) visit Disneyland too. It might sound really strange to you, but there is no need to immigrate to bring measles, visiting as a tourist is enough. In fact, for an American tourist returning from Europe sitting in the same plane with someone infected is enough. Incidentally, there is was no measles in Mexico which has a better vaccination record.
Measle
Lololololol. Booorrrriiinnnngggggg. Enough with the stupid measles BS. I liked it better when there was an ebola outbreak. Oh that’s right the stupid CDC couldn’t scare the public into getting an ebola vaccine because one did not exist. They had to muster up another fear mongering plan. So measles it was. Chaching for big pharma.
R
Non-story. Even if you hate people who refuse vaccinations for their kids, they pose no threat other than to other anti-vaxxers.
Ty Thacker
