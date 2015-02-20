Charges filed: Prosecutors say pot was found in New Berlin coaches office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WITI) -- 29-year-old Christopher Foley of Milwaukee, a fired basketball coach, now faces several charges in connection with drugs allegedly found in his possession at New Berlin West High School. The charges Foley faces include: Possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, officers with the New Berlin Police Department were dispatched to New Berlin West High School around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 6th for a drug complaint. The assistant principal and athletic director indicated to the officers that "one of their teachers...was possibly using or in possession of marijuana. They further advised that the defendant is the head basketball coach for New Berlin West High School." Apparently the athletic director "smelled the odor of raw marijuana" coming from Foley's office.

The complaint indicates the officers then deployed a K9 in Foley's office. Inside the officer detected "a very strong odor of raw marijuana coming from within the closet." The officer conducted a search of the closet and located marijuana" as well as a multi-colored glass pipe...used to smoke marijuana." The officer also found a "baggie of suspected marijuana."

Authorities brought the K9 in the school's parking lot, and it hit on Foley's car. Inside police found remnants of pot in the driver's side door, the floor, and the center console. Police also located another multi-colored glass pipe.

When officers questioned Foley about the items, the complaint said "he was in the process of moving and had just thrown the items in his bag. The defendant stated he purchased the marijuana several months ago and occasionally smokes marijuana." Foley apparently denied selling any marijuana to kids or having any medical reason to smoke it.

If convicted, Foley faces up to eight months in prison and $1,000 in fines.

