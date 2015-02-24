Sample award-winning chili from some of the best chefs, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WITI) -- The 13th annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is coming up Sunday -- and Milwaukee firefighter Al Jansen is giving us a preview.

Chili recipe:

2 lbs. ground beef and 2 lbs. sirloin steak (cubed)

1 onion (diced)

1 green pepper (diced) and 1 red pepper (diced)

1 stick of butter

2-20 oz. cans chili spiced tomatoes (diced)

2-28 oz. hot chili beans (or mix chili and kidney beans)

1-46 oz. bottle Mrs. T's Spicy Blood Mary mix

1 Tablespoon cumin

1 Tablespoon salt

2 Tablespoons black pepper

3 Tablespoons chili powder

Liquid smoke (hickory) and Red Hot to taste

Saute beef and onions in butter until translucent. Saute peppers until just soft. Add entire contents to large pot. Add tomatoes and beans in layers. Add Mrs. T's to top and stir in spices. Simmer for 2 hours then refrigerate overnight. (If you prefer, skim off fat when cold). Re-heat and serve.

Note: If you like celery, add chopped celery in last 20 minutes of re-heat to add a little crunch.