× Milwaukee Bucks: MVP season ticket plans for 2015-16 season now available

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday, February 26th that MVP season ticket packages for the upcoming 2015-16 NBA season are now available. While there’s still plenty of exciting Bucks basketball yet to be played this season, the time is now for current and prospective Bucks MVP season ticket holders to own the future and invest in the team for the 2015-16 campaign and beyond.

All fans that renew their seats or purchase new seats before May 25 will receive a 2015-16 authentic Bucks jersey autographed by their favorite Bucks player.

“We have a dynamic new ownership group, a Coach of the Year candidate in Jason Kidd, and an exciting roster of up-and-coming stars, but the biggest factor in our long-term success in Milwaukee is the continued support of our passionate fans,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We are committed to providing a world-class experience for every fan in attendance and will continue to invest heavily in game presentation and in-arena entertainment, so that fans of all ages leave Bucks games having had a truly unique and memorable experience.”

In addition to guaranteed seat locations and some of the best benefits in sports, all MVP season ticket holders will also have a dedicated account services representative from the Bucks’ award-winning Membership Services Team. Additional benefits include online account management and a ticket exchange program that allows full-season ticket holders to move tickets they cannot use to future games. For more details about the many great benefits available to Bucks MVP season ticket holders, log on to bucks.com/MVP.

New pricing for the upcoming season reflects market dynamics and the team’s significant fan experience investment, while keeping Bucks tickets some of the most affordable in the league. Pricing for the 2015-16 season features more than 9,500 seats in the BMO Harris Bradley Center priced at $30 or less per game, while over 10,000 seats will have price increases of just $2 or less per game (including 2,500 seats featuring no increase at all).

Current Bucks MVPs can renew their membership by visiting bucks.com/MVP, sending their completed invoice via mail to 1001 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, WI 53203 or fax (414-227-0545), or by visiting the MVP Club outside sections 223-224 during Bucks home games. Fans interested in becoming a new MVP for the upcoming 2015-16 season can call 414-227-0599 or log on to bucks.com/tickets.