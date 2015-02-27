× Police search for suspect after man is robbed, fired upon in Racine

RACINE (WITI) — Racine police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery and a shooting near 21st and Howe St. late on Thursday, February 26th. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 11 p.m.

The victim stated he was in a drive way near 10th and Wisconsin when the suspect approached him from behind, placed something against his back, and demanded everything from his pockets. The victim gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money and personal items.

When the suspect fled, the victim followed him to the area of Grand Avenue and Dekoven Avenue. That’s where the suspect fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking his vehicle several times. The victim continued to follow the suspect and notified the police.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

The Racine Police Department is searching for a suspect described as a male, black, 18-19 years old, approximately 6’2 and weighing about 180 pounds. The suspect also has short, curly hair and a possible neck tattoo. He was also seen wearing brown dress clothing.

Racine Police Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 262-636-9330, or by texting RACS plus the message to CRIMES (274637) and referring to Tipsoft I.D. #TIP417 with your text message.