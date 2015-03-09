(WITI) -- He's an iconic musician known to shake, rattle and roll. You can catch Elvis and some of his legendary friends at an upcoming show at Serb Hall.
Catch Elvis and some of his legendary friends at an upcoming show, but where?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Super Bowl 31 Team Reunion Autograph Show celebrates the Packers’ legendary 1996 win
-
Mercedes Benz Stadium hints at ‘Sweet Victory’ for Spongebob fans during Super Bowl 53
-
‘A bittersweet thing:’ 12-year-old boy raises $2,500 to pay for his best friend’s headstone
-
Powerful video shows ‘Honor Walk’ before crash victim donates organs
-
The Gufs celebrate their legacy, ring in the new year with 2 Pabst Theater shows
-
-
We’re unboxing a slew of upcoming shows with Pabst Theater Group
-
2 movies that go for the heart: Our movie man is in with his real reviews
-
The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
Elvis Presley traffic lights appear in town where he was stationed with US Army
-
-
Search continues for California father of 4, missing for nearly a month
-
Can a sequel be just as good as the original? Paul Hall weighs in
-
‘Soundtrack of our lives:’ Billy Joel brings his piano to Miller Park on April 26 🎹🎵